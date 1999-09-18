Israel, Violence, Future?!

TEHRAN -- Israel, Palestine's occupied lands, is a country where mostly tribal and racial groups mingle with myriad cultures: white Belorussians, swarthy Moroccans, scrawny Ethiopians, Europeans, Americans, etc. Each of these, with their own culture, influence social developments in that community. Rising immigration into this land has triggered economic, cultural, moral and social problems and multiplying conundrum in all levels of Israeli society.



Violence is a major quandary. In its myths, the society considers its people as the superior, civilized, sociable and developed nation. At the turn of the century, this society is heading towards social degeneration and moral perversion. Occurrence of different types of crimes such as lobbing infants out of the window, burning the children, raping and then murdering the women, girls and even children, especially in Tel Aviv, are indicative of the decaying society in Israel. The officials of the Zionist regime are no longer able to prevent crimes in their society.



Nava Barak, wife of the prime minister of the occupier regime, has sought the assistance of Hillary Clinton, asking her to attend a seminar to be held in Israel in this respect. Violence, especially among the young adults, has been an accretion to the pile of social problems in Israel, giving rise to public sensitivity and leading the society to a social crisis.



Now the question is, what is responsible for the emergence of violence among the youth. The answer might be outlined as follows: 1- Widespread violence at schools. 2- Joining the delinquent groups for greater security and support. 3- Computer games. 4- Negligence of officials. 5- Violence-ridden American films screened round the clock. The factors cited above can be listed among the reasons for the Israeli youth's tendency toward violence.



However, the main reason, which has not been heeded from sociological and psychological perspective, is the handing down of violence from the old generation to the young generation. Racial prejudice, bigotry, tribal ascendancy, discrimination and anomie are the dominant features of the Israeli community. (To be Contd)