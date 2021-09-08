TEDPIX gains 2,900 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN – TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 2,948 points to 1.526 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 8.907 billion securities worth 74.803 trillion rials (about $1.781 billion) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 2,111 points, and the second market’s index climbed 6,095 points.

A capital market analyst has said the trades at the Tehran Stock Exchange are going to follow an upward trend in the remaining months of the current Iranian calendar year (ends in March 2022).

“Based on the forecasts, it seems that the stock market trading will experience a positive trend and be upward by the end of this year due to the current inflation in the country's economy,” Soheil Kolahchi told IRNA on Monday.

Emphasizing the parameters affecting stock market transactions, he said: “A few days of correction in the market paved the way for the return of the upward trend in stock trading, in this regard, the future of this market in the medium term can be considered as upward.”

“Another issue that can affect the stock market in the near future is the nuclear deal and the outcome of the negotiations, which can to some extent affect the trading process in this market,” the expert added.

Kolahchi further stressed the need to change some of the regulations in the stock market and said: “Issues such as the base volume and the amplitude in the market are among the topics whose change has been discussed many times.”

Back in July, Market Analyst Mehdi Bayat-Manesh had said that TEDPIX, the TSE’s main index, is going to improve in the second half of the current Iranian calendar year.

Bayat-Manesh noted that considering the current trend of capital inflow into the market TEDPIX is expected to rise in the mentioned period.

According to Bayat-Manesh, the government policies for supporting the upward trend of the market should continue in the coming months in order to ensure this upward trend.

“It is also better for the managers of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) to also take the necessary measures for supporting the market so that the stock market index can once again reach more than two million points, which takes at least a few months to happen.”

He pointed to the continuous increase in inflation rate in recent months and its effect on capital market transactions and added: “Shareholders' fears and worries about investing in the market will be eliminated by increasing government support and will increase their willingness to invest in this market.”

Following the supportive measures taken by the government, the Iranian stock market has been gradually getting back on track and experts believe that the market is regaining people’s trust.

MA/MA