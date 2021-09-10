“Narration of Progress” award to wrap up on Sept. 11

TEHRAN- The closing ceremony of the first award of the book entitled “Narration of Progress” will be held on Sept. 11 with the focus on the selected books in the field of empiricism and modeling of progress in five thematic fields.

Accordingly, the first award of the book entitled "Narration of Progress" will be held in five thematic fields of culture and art, security defense, governance, science and technology, and fiction with a focus on the selected books developed in the field of empiricism and modeling of progress.

The closing ceremony is held following the evaluation and selection of the best works in the mentioned fields by distinguished and prominent judges in order to introduce the best works and also appreciate the creators of these works.

It should be noted that the narrator of the selected work and also the selected publisher of the book entitled “Narration of Progress” will be introduced and appreciated in this prestigious event.

This ceremony will be held at Soureh Hall of Islamic Revolution Art Bureau at 09:00 a.m. on Sept. 11 in the presence of Seyyed Mahmoud Reza Sajjadi as Strategic Secretary of Award and Messrs. Seyyed Mohammad Sahebkar Khorasani and Mohammad Mehdi Dadman as special guests.