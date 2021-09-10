Agritourism farms to open to sightseers in Gonbad-e Kavus

TEHRAN – Five agritourism farms are being developed in the rural landscapes of Gonbad-e Kavus aimed to draw further nature lovers and vacationers to the northern Iranian county.

“Five agricultural tourism farms will be set up for the first time in the rural areas of this border county by the private sector,” Gonbad-e Kavus’ tourism chief said on Thursday, IRNA reported.

In addition to cultivation and production activities, farmers will be hosting tourists for several hours a day in recreational spaces on their farms, showing them different stages of their work, the official explained.

Such agritourism farms are expected to generate additional income for both farmers and local communities, the official said.

Agritourism and nature-tourism enterprises might include outdoor recreation (fishing, hunting, wildlife study, horseback riding), educational experiences (cannery tours, cooking classes, or tea or coffee tasting), entertainment (harvest festivals or barn dances), hospitality services (farm stays, guided tours, or outfitter services), and on-farm direct sales (u-pick operations or roadside stands).

It is a relatively new branch of the travel industry in which tourists stay with local people in rural areas. Farm/ranch recreation refers to activities conducted on private agricultural lands, which might include fee-hunting and fishing, overnight stays, educational activities, etc.

Experts believe that in addition to the customer services jobs, agritourism pays special attention to the production sector, saying agricultural tourism is much more important and practical than other branches of tourism because it creates a new chain and diversity in the field of production and services.

Agritourism is a subset of a larger industry called rural tourism that includes resorts, off-site farmers' markets, non-profit agricultural tours, and other leisure and hospitality businesses that attract visitors to the countryside.

Located in the lush green Golestan province, Gonbad-e Kavus is home to many historical sites and monuments including the UNESCO-registered Gonbad-e Qabus, which is a one-millennium-old brick tower known as an exemplar and innovative design of the early-Islamic-era architecture.

Experts believe the majestic tower has influenced various subsequent designers of tomb towers and other cylindrical commemorative structures both in the region and beyond. According to UNESCO, Gonbad-e Qabus bears testimony to the cultural exchange between Central Asian nomads and the ancient civilization of Iran.

AFM