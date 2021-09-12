Over 1.8m tons of commodities traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- Over 1.863 million tons of commodities worth more than 84 trillion rials (about $2 billion) were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange sold 1.536 million tons of commodities on its metals and minerals trading floor.

The next trading floor was the oil and petrochemical on which the exchange saw trade of 322,000 tons of commodities.

It's worth noting that the IME played host to trade of 4,875 tons of commodities on its side market as well.

The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20) rose 108 percent compared to the preceding year.

During the past year, about 3.5 quadrillion rials (about $83.5 billion) worth of commodities were traded at the mentioned market.

In the past year, several new records were achieved in terms of the volume and value of transactions in the mentioned market’s various floors including the industrial, petroleum, and petrochemical floors.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

