Exquisite carpet patterns restored in Kerman

TEHRAN – A panel of Iranian cultural heritage experts has restored 20 delicate carpet patterns, which date from the Safavid to Pahlavi eras.

“The carpet patterns [being kept in Kerman province] had suffered many damages over time… fortunately are now completely repaired by a team of experts who carried out the work in two months,” the deputy provincial tourism chief said on Monday.

Mojtaba Shafiei stated making carpets, rugs and other handicrafts have rich histories in the southern province.

“Kerman has a long history in the field of carpets and handicrafts, and there is no doubt that there are many historical documents in this field that need to be repaired and protected.”

For millennia, Iran’s eminent carpets, which are adored for their intricate designs, lavish colors, and matchless craftsmanship, have been produced by hand along the nomad trail across the foothills and high plains of the ancient land.

Weavers, the majority of whom women, spend several months in front of a loom, stringing and knotting thousands of threads. Some practice established patterns, some make their own.

It is a scene that seems ageless, a procedure that can take as long as a year, these efforts have long put Iran’s carpets among the most complex and labor-intensive handicrafts in the world. When the weaving is finally done, the carpet is cut, washed, and put out in the sun to dry.

Persian carpets are sought after internationally with the medallion pattern being arguably the most characteristic feature of them all. However, there is tremendous variation in the shapes and sizes of the medallions as well as the way they are used in various rugs. It’s not wrong to say that no two rugs will have the same medallion layout.

The big and sprawling Kerman province has been a cultural melting pot since antiquity, blending Persians with subcontinental tribe dwellers. It is home to myriad historical sites and scenic landscapes such as Bazaar-e Sartasari, Jabalieh Dome, Ganjali Khan Bathhouse, Malek Jameh Mosque, and Shahdad Desert to name a few.

