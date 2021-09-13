Russian envoy begins economic consultations

TEHRAN — The Russian ambassador to Iran met with Minister of Transport and Urban Development Rostam Qassemi to discuss the implementation of the Garmsar railway electrification project.

The Russian embassy in Tehran wrote in an article on its social network that Ambassador Levan Dzhagaryan was invited to meet with Qassemi.

During the talks, the two sides paid special attention to the implementation of the Garmsar-Incheh Borun railway electrification project. The interaction between Russia and Iran is considered in the framework of the North-South International Transport Corridor. "Other promising areas of cooperation in the field of transport were also discussed."

The contract for the project was signed by the two sides in 2015.

SA/PA