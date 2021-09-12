Intelligence chiefs meet in Islamabad to discuss Afghanistan

TEHRAN — Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed on Saturday hosted intelligence chiefs of regional countries in Islamabad to discuss the Afghan situation, according to Pakistani media outlets.

The meeting was held as the Taliban took the full control of Afghanistan on August 15.

According to sources, intelligence chiefs of Russia, Iran, China, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan attended the meeting.

The participants exchanged views on the security situation in Afghanistan. A week back, the ISI chief had visited Afghanistan and met Hizb-e-Islami head Gulbaddin Hekmatyar.

On a similar note, foreign ministers of countries neighboring Afghanistan held a virtual conference on Wednesday, September 8, to discuss the latest developments in the war-torn country.

The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of Iran, Pakistan, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. It took place one day after the Taliban announced an interim cabinet.

The Taliban captured the capital Kabul on August 15 and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.



SA/PA