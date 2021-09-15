Iran wants UNESCO recognition for archaeologically-rich Sialk

TEHRAN – Iran is preparing to nominate its archaeologically-rich Sialk Hill for a possible UNESCO registration.

Experts believe that Sialk is a treasure trove of information about diverse subjects such as palaeobotany, palaeozoology, palaeoanatomy, diet, climate change, and ancient metallurgy.

Situated halfway between Kashan and Fin in Isfahan province, Tapeh Sialk (“Sialk Hill”) has yielded interesting pottery pieces, metal tools, and domestic implements made from stone, clay, and bone that date from as early as the 4th millennium BC.

“We have commenced work to develop a dossier for the registration of Sialk on the UNESCO World Heritage list,” Kashan’s tourism chief said on Wednesday.

“To accelerate the progress a specialized team has been formed to collect the necessary documents,” the official noted, CHTN reported.

Several excavation projects at the site have so far been conducted, beginning with a 1933 French Louvre delegation led by Roman Ghirshman; capping with a most recent project in 2009, which was led by Hassan Fazeli-Nashli, a faculty member of the Archaeology Department, University of Tehran.

Many travelers opt to pass Kashan on their journeys between Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Yazd, because this delightful oasis city on the edge of the Dasht-e Kavir, is one of Iran’s most alluring destinations. Kashan not only boasts a cluster of architectural wonders, an atmospheric-covered bazaar, and a UNESCO-recognized garden, but it also offers some of central Iran’s best traditional hotels.

