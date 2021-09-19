Commodities worth over $356m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday) Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) hosted trading of 1.865 million tons of commodities worth over $356 million.

As reported by the IME’s International Affairs and Public Relations Department, there was 1,372,000 tons of commodities sold on the IME's metals and minerals trading floor valued at more than $142 million.

Commodities sold on this floor included 1,023,000 tons of cement, 65,412 tons of steel, 6,520 tons of copper, 4,225 tons of aluminum, 180 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 21 tons of precious metals concentrate, 14,500 tons of zinc dust, 2 kg of gold bars, 12,000 tons of sponge iron and 250,000 tons of iron ore.

Furthermore, the exchange saw on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor trade of 486,000 tons of commodities worth more than $210 million.

On this floor, customers purchased 246,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 55,899 tons of bitumen, 73,123 tons of polymeric products, 36,205 tons of chemicals, 85,000 tons of lube cut, 3,311 tons of base oil and 6,520 tons of sulfur.

There was also 6,071 tons of commodities traded on the IME's side market.

The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20) rose 108 percent compared to the preceding year.

During the past year, about 3.5 quadrillion rials (about $83.5 billion) worth of commodities were traded at the mentioned market.

In the past year, several new records were achieved in terms of the volume and value of transactions in the mentioned market’s various floors including the industrial, petroleum, and petrochemical floors.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA/MA