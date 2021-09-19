Minister appoints new deputies for tourism and cultural heritage

TEHRAN – Iranian minister Ezzatollah Zarghami on Sunday appointed new deputies for tourism and cultural heritage affairs.

Ali-Asghar Shalbafian became deputy minister for tourism, replacing Vali Teymouri who took the helm in October 2018.

Furthermore, the Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister named Ali Darabi as his deputy for cultural heritage affairs. Darabi replaced Mohammad-Hassan Talebian who took the office in February 2013.

Earlier this month, Zarghami called on travel agencies and tour operators to design affordable packages aimed to jumpstart domestic tourism when COVID-19 is less of a major concern.

According to available data compiled by the tourism ministry, the number of foreign visitors to Iran plunged 94% in the first nine months of the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2021) as the coronavirus pandemic takes a heavy toll on the tourism industry.

The ancient land embraces hundreds of historical sites such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, the country aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

AFM