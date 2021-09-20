Iran-Oman 1st virtual expo launched

TEHRAN – The first Iran-Oman Virtual Expo was launched on Monday by the Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI).

The online exhibition is scheduled to be held until September 26, on the platform of Iran Virtual Expo, the ICCIMA portal reported.

Participated by more than 130 Iranian and Omani companies, the exhibition was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by the Ambassador of Sultanate of Oman to Iran Ibrahim bin Ahmad bin Mohammad Al-Moeini, the ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie, the Head of Iran-Oman Chamber of Commerce Mohsen Zarabi, and the OCCI Chairman Redha bin Juma Al Saleh.

Speaking in the opening ceremony, Shafeie underlined the significance of the mentioned exhibition, saying: “Holding this online exhibition during the pandemic shows the firm determination of the Iranian and Omani chambers of commerce to develop trade and industrial relations between the two countries.”

Referring to his webinar meeting with the chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry six months ago, the official said: "In that meeting, various aspects of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, including the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and the need to review and revive relations and interactions were discussed."

“Holding virtual meetings and exhibitions, developing transit cooperation, removing banking barriers and creating a mechanism for financial and monetary exchanges in order to take advantage of the potential of the two sides’ private sectors and using barter trade mechanism were also among the subjects discussed during our online meeting,” he added.

This exhibition is one of the outcomes of the mentioned meeting that we are witnessing its realization today, he stated.

Shafeie continued by stating that this exhibition is an opportunity to introduce the capabilities and the latest technologies and advances in the industrial and manufacturing fields of the two countries, adding: “Exhibitors should make the most of this opportunity. The goal should not be just to buy and sell goods, rather, creating a space for the exchange of new ideas and thoughts with the approach of creating innovative ideas in the field of joint ventures and establishing long-term economic relations with a view to natural capacities and facilities in Iran and Oman.”

EF/MA