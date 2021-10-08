Deputy FM calls Iran-Oman ties exemplary

TEHRAN - Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani on Wednesday said the new Iranian administration is seeking a policy of closer interaction with neighbors, calling Iran's relations with Oman “friendly and exemplary”.

Kani, who has launched a tour of regional states, made the remarks in a meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, IRNA reported.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional developments.

The Omani Foreign Minister, for his part, said the relations between the two neighboring countries are based on trust and described Iran as a key country in the region.

Kani also met with his Omani counterpart Sheikh Khalifa al- Harthy.

In the meetings, bilateral relations and ways to improve relations in all sectors, especially in the economic area, were also discussed.

Oman has been acting as an intermediary between Iran and the United States. The first nuclear talks between Iran and Oman started in Muscat. Oman, which has gotten the title of the Switzerland of Europe, is also making efforts to bring an end to the Saudi-led war against Yemen.



