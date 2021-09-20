Plan prepared to support families with multiple births

TEHRAN – A program has been prepared to support families with multiple births in line with population growth policies, deputy head of Welfare Organization, has announced.

This plan has been developed with the aim of developing social justice and providing social welfare for families with multiple births, IRNA quoted Habibollah Masoudi Farid as saying on Monday.

The Welfare Organization now covers more than 16,000 families with triplets or more, each will receive monthly allowances of up to 10 million rials (nearly $238 at the official rate of 42,000 rials), he stated.

In addition to the monthly pension, families with multiple children benefit from other services of the organization, including grants for employment or low-interest loans for employment.

The Welfare Organization now covers more than 16,000 families with triplets or more. Also, 11,500 families with twins are covered by the Organization, receiving monthly pensions, as well as other benefits and services of the organization.

Population growth policies

Some 14 policies to support childbearing and the family were announced by the Leader in [the Iranian calendar year] 1389 (March 2014-March 2015) when he stressed that social, cultural, and economic development should be done in accordance with these general policies to support families.

The policies address the need to increase the population and the various dimensions of it, including childbearing, facilitating marriage and strengthening the family, reproductive health, promoting the Iranian-Islamic lifestyle, empowering young people, honoring the elderly, and the environment, which can lead to an increase in the quantity and quality of the population if it is timely and continuous implemented.

The Majlis (Iranian Parliament) approved on March 16 to implement a population growth and family support plan for 7 years to change the declining trend of childbearing.

The plan stipulates health insurance for infertile couples, providing services and facilities to working women, providing health and nutrition support packages to mothers and children, educational opportunities for student mothers, providing livelihood support to families, and ongoing medical services to pregnant women.

FB/MG



