Iran learn fate at 2022 Indoor Hockey World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran have been drawn with the U.S. at the 2022 Men's FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup.

Iran are pitted against hosts Belgium, the U.S., Germany, Namibia and Netherlands in Pool B.

Group A consists of Argentina, Czech Republic, Austria, Kazakhstan, RFHF (Russia) and South Africa.

Australia and New Zealand withdrew from the World Cup due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions in both countries.

Namibia and the U.S. have replaced the two countries in the men's indoor event, with their places in the women's tournament given to Canada and South Africa.

Iran will start the campaign with a match against Belgium on Feb. 2.

The 2022 Men's FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup will be the sixth edition of this tournament and played from Feb. 2 to 6, 2022 in Liège, Belgium.

It was originally scheduled for February 2021, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.