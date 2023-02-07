Iran defeat Australia at 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s team beat Australia 6-4 at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup South Africa 2023 on Tuesday.

Reza Norouzzadeh and Behdad Beiranvand scored three and two goals respectively and Navid Taheri scored one goal for the Iranian team.

Iran, who claimed bronze in 2018, will play South Africa on Wednesday in Pool B.

Pool A consists of Austria, Netherlands, Namibia, Belgium, Kazakhstan and New Zealand.

The competition is being held in Pretoria, South Africa from Feb. 5 to 11.

The top four teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.