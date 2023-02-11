Iran take bronze at 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s team beat the U.S. in the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup South Africa 2023 bronze medal match on Saturday.

The match ended 4-4 in regular time but Iran won the game 3-2 on penalties.

Team Melli also claimed bronze in 2018 after beating Australia.

Titleholders Austria and the Netherlands will play for the gold medal.

The competition is being held in Pretoria, South Africa from Feb. 5 to 11.