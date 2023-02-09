Iran, Czech Republic share spoils at 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s team were held to an 8-8 draw against Czech Republic in Pool B of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup South Africa 2023 on Thursday.

Mohammad Karimi scored three goals and Reza Norouzzadeh and Hamid Nooranian were on target two times each.

Mohsen Bohlouli, Yaghoub Bahrami and Mohammad Asnaashari scored a goal each for the Iranian team.

Team Melli, who claimed bronze in 2018, will play Belgium in the competition’s quarterfinal on Friday.

The competition is being held in Pretoria, South Africa from Feb. 5 to 11.