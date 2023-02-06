Iran victorious over U.S. at 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s team defeated the U.S 8-3 at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup South Africa 2023 Monday night.

Reza Norouzzadeh scored three goals, Hamid Noorian and Navid Taheri scored two goals each and Behdad Beiranvand scored a goal for the Iranian team.

Team Melli will meet Australia in Pool B on Tuesday.

Iran, who claimed bronze in 2018, will play South Africa and Czech Republic in the following days.

Pool A consists of Austria, Netherlands, Namibia, Belgium, Kazakhstan and New Zealand.

The competition is being held in Pretoria, South Africa from Feb. 5 to 11.

The top four teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

Photo: WORLDSPORTSPIC/ Christaan Kotze