Iran held by South Africa at 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s team were held to a 4-4 draw against South Africa at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup South Africa 2023 on Wednesday.

Yaghoub Bahrami scored two goals and Reza Norouzzadeh and Amirmehdi Mirzakhani scored a goal each for the Iranian team.

Team Melli, who claimed bronze in 2018, will play Czech Republic in Pool B on Thursday.

Pool A consists of Austria, Netherlands, Namibia, Belgium, Kazakhstan and New Zealand.

The competition is being held in Pretoria, South Africa from Feb. 5 to 11.

The top four teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.