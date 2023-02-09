Iran held by South Africa at 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup
February 9, 2023 - 10:52
TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s team were held to a 4-4 draw against South Africa at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup South Africa 2023 on Wednesday.
Yaghoub Bahrami scored two goals and Reza Norouzzadeh and Amirmehdi Mirzakhani scored a goal each for the Iranian team.
Team Melli, who claimed bronze in 2018, will play Czech Republic in Pool B on Thursday.
Pool A consists of Austria, Netherlands, Namibia, Belgium, Kazakhstan and New Zealand.
The competition is being held in Pretoria, South Africa from Feb. 5 to 11.
The top four teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.
