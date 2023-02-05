Iran edged by Argentina at 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s team were edged by Argentina 5-4 at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup South Africa 2023 on Sunday.

Mohammad Karimi (two goals), Behdad Beiranvand and Amirmehdi Mirzakhani were on target for the Iranian team.

Team Melli will meet the U.S. in Pool B on Monday.

Iran, who claimed bronze in 2018, will play Australia, South Africa and Czech Republic in the following days.

Pool A consists of Austria, Netherlands, Namibia, Belgium, Kazakhstan and New Zealand.

The competition is being held in Pretoria, South Africa from Feb. 5 to 11.

The top four teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.