Historical bazaar of Zanjan undergoes restoration once again

TEHRAN - The historical bazaar of Zanjan in northwestern Iran has undergone some rehabilitation works once again, the provincial tourism chief has said.

"The maintenance and restoration of historical monuments are essential for maintaining culture, so Zanjan’s historical bazaar is constantly being restored," Amir Arjmand announced on Monday, CHTN reported.

Repairing Bazaar’s arches and domes, flooring, reconstruction of walls, and strengthening the walls have been done so far, the official added.

To date, all restoration projects have been carried out in close collaboration with the shop owners, he noted.

The Qajar-era (1789-1925) bazaar has five mosques, two caravanserais, and two bathhouses as well as over 900 stores. Due to changes in weather conditions in the city of Zanjan, the bazaar has been designed in such a way that external climatic variations are not perceived at all.

In the Iranian culture, bazaars have been traditional public spaces in the Iranian cities with great contributions to commercial activities in urban life meanwhile their extended activates can be traced to social, cultural, political, and religious roles.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

ABU/AFM