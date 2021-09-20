President: Ministries must take advantage of SCO membership

TEHRAN — Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Sunday, President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran’s foreign policy is centered on comprehensive relations with neighbors and regional countries.

The president made the remarks after he took part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on April 16-17.

It was Raisi's first foreign trip in the capacity of president. At the summit, Iran was officially accepted as a member of the SCO.

“Today, with regard to the huge potentials that are created within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, all ministries are obliged to take advantage of the cooperation potentials and use them in the path of economic growth of the country,” Raisi stated.

Iran was accepted by the current permanent members of the SCO, which are China, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, India and Pakistan.

“Today, the Shanghai member states know the ground for cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran more than ever and feel that they can have better and more cooperation with Iran; and in talks they emphasized deepening the level of cooperation with Tehran,” the president underlined.

Raisi insisted on the need accelerate efforts to activate Chabahar port as the gateway to Central Asia.

“Chabahar port is a gateway for connecting with Asian countries and the world, so accelerating its development and operation is very important.”

The president also referred to the consultations held to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Tajikistan and said, “The two countries have deep-rooted cultural connections and beliefs, and during this visit, the two sides decided to start a new chapter in relations between the two countries.”

Raisi held talks with Tajik officials including President Emomali Rahmon on Saturday. During the two-day SCO conference, Raisi also held with heads of state of certain countries, including Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. Leaders of Russia, China and India addressed the conference virtually.

Among the regional organizations, the SCO has attracted Iran's attention since its formation in 2001. It centered on two major world powers, China and Russia. Now, Iran's membership in the organization is a harbinger of expanding economic-political cooperation in the region.



