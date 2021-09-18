Tehran, Dushanbe to enhance social welfare, labor co-op

TEHRAN – Two memorandums of understanding (MOU) were signed between Iran and Tajikistan on Saturday to expand cooperation on social welfare and labor, IRINN reported.

Iran’s Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare inked an MOU with the Tajik Ministry of Health in the field of rehabilitation, injuries, and social protection.

The other one is signed with the Ministry of Labor, Migration, and Employment of Tajikistan on the exchange of experience in skills training, labor market policies, health, inspection, and labor relations.

Hojjatollah Abdol-Maleki, Minister of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare, said that one of the clauses of this memorandum is labor exchange. There is a shortage of skilled labor in Tajikistan, and this could be an opportunity to send technical workers to the neighboring country.

On September 16, an Iranian delegation headed by President Ebrahim Raisi embarked on a trip to attend the twentieth-anniversary summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tajikistan.

FB/MG

