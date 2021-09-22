42 historical properties identified in ancient northern village

TEHRAN – 42 cultural-historical properties have been identified across the ancient village of Darestan, northern Gilan province, the deputy provincial tourism chief has announced.

Studies and excavations conducted in the Darestan village and its surrounding areas have revealed 42 significant historical and cultural monuments so far, Vali Jahani said on Wednesday.

Their antiquities are estimated to range from the Iron Age to the Qajar era (1789-1925), with the oldest being an ancient hill and the latest being a tree, the official added.

The village is also home to five historical mills, according to the studies conducted, he noted.

Construction materials for these mills include stone and mortar materials, and their architecture and locations maximize the potential of the land slope, he explained.

He also noted that the protection and preservation of these historical monuments require the full cooperation of the relevant organizations.

Watermills were typically constructed in accordance with the then design requirements for instance they featured dome-shaped roofs with high-enough vestibules to allow camels or other livestock to move back and forth with ease in order to convey grains or flour.

The watermills as their names imply were connected to river flows, springs, qanats, or other water sources usually through man-made ditched canals.

Gilan is well-known for its rich Iron Age cemeteries such as Marlik that have been excavated over the past century. It was once within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenian, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE. The subsequent Arab conquest of Iran led to the rise of many local dynasties, and Gilan acquired an independent status that continued until 1567.

Sophisticated Rasht, capital of Gilan province, has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action – it's the largest, and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz mountain range.

