Inflation rate rises 0.6%: SCI

TEHRAN - The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) has put the average inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on September 22, at 45.8 percent, rising 0.6 percent from the figure for the same twelve-month prior to the mentioned period.

SCI has put the country’s point-to-point inflation rate at 43.7 percent in the sixth month of the current Iranian calendar year (ended on September 22), which means families have paid an average of 43.7 percent more for purchasing the same package of commodities and services in the previous month, compared to the same month in the previous year.

As Mehr News Agency reported, the point-to-point inflation rate has also increased by 0.5 percent in comparison to the figure for the preceding month.

The point-to-point inflation rate for urban households was reported to be 42.9 percent, which is 0.5 percent more than the figure for the previous month. The figure was 47.8 percent for the rural households, with 0.1 percent increase from the figure for the previous month.

The SCI had put the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on August 22, which marks the end of the fifth Iranian calendar month of Mordad, at 45.2 percent, rising one percent from the figure for the twelve-month period ended on the last day of the fourth month.

The country’s point-to-point inflation rate was reported to be 43.2 percent in the mentioned month, according to the SCI data.

The Statistical Center of Iran had put the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on March 20 (the end of the previous Iranian calendar year) at 36.4 percent, rising 2.2 percent from the figure for the twelve-month period ended on the last day of the preceding year.

