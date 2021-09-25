“Parizad” selected as best doc at Festival of Nations

TEHRAN – The 48th edition of the Festival of Nations, an international short film festival in Austria, has picked “Parizad” by Iranian filmmaker Mehdi Imani Shahmiri as best documentary.

The film is about Aunt Keshvar, a lonely rural woman who weaves an unknown and nearly forgotten fabric named “Geleej”. She shares information about the role of Geleej in the daily life of the villagers and legends about her homeland.

Earlier last week, it won the award for best short documentary at the 16th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival in Russia.

The Festival of Nations took place from September 9 to 14 in Lenzing, Upper Austria.

“The Handyman” directed by Nicholas Clifford from Australia won the grand prize of the festival.

The film is about Evelyn, alone at her country estate, attempts to end her life but is interrupted by the arrival of an awkward but endearing handyman. Evelyn’s desire to make him leave collides with his need for a job and Evelyn discovers the handyman has problems of his own.

The award for best comedy went to “Made in China” by Ale Damiani from Uruguay. After matching on Tinder, a young couple wakes up the morning after to find out that a strange pandemic will keep them in lockdown together.

“Dans la Nature” by Swiss director Marcel Barelli was honored best animation, while “Human Walkers in Motion” by Ethann Neon from Belgium won the award for best experimental film.

Benjamin Pieber from Austria was selected as best director for “Nah”.

“Sunday Dinner” by Kevin Mead won the award for best screenplay. Written by Don Fanelli, the comedy is about an Italian-American man who comes out as vegan to his traditional family. The siblings of a large, loving and passionate Italian family gather for a meal of pasta and meatballs on Sunday evening.

Katharina Dietl was crowned best actress for her role in “Isolation Art – Recreating Masterpieces”, which has also been directed by herself, and Vinico Marchioni was picked as best actor for his role in “Il Gioco” by Alessandro Haber.

Photo: Aunt Keshvar in a scene from the short documentary “Parizad” directed by Mehdi Imani Shahmiri.

