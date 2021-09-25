Tourism has unique ability to make sure nobody is left behind: UNWTO 

TEHRAN – On the occasion of World Tourism Day, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has ensured every part of the sector has a say in its future – including communities, minorities, youth, and those who would otherwise be at risk of being left behind.

“Tourism has a unique ability to make sure nobody is left behind, as recognized in the Year of Tourism for Inclusive Development and World Tourism Day 2021,” the UN body has said.

The UNWTO as the United Nations specialized agency for responsible and sustainable tourism has designated World Tourism Day 2021 as a day to focus on tourism for inclusive growth aimed to grasp an opportunity to look beyond tourism statistics and acknowledge, saying “behind every number, there is a person”.

To achieve the goal, the organization has invited its member states, as well as non-members, sister UN agencies, businesses, and individuals to celebrate tourism’s unique ability to ensure that nobody is left behind as the world begins to open up again and look to the future.

World Tourism Day, celebrated each year on September 27, is the global observance day fostering awareness of tourism’s social, cultural, political, and economic value and the contribution that the sector can make towards reaching sustainable development goals.

Needless to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive social and economic impact on both developed and developing economies.

Tourism is one of the world’s major economic sectors. It is the third-largest export category (after fuels and chemicals) and in 2019 accounted for 7% of global trade.

Moreover, as many as 100 million direct tourism jobs have been at risk, in addition to sectors associated with tourism such as labor-intensive accommodation and food services industries that employ 144 million workers worldwide.

AFM