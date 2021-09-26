Kamalvand takes charge of Naft Masjed Soleyman

TEHRAN – Faraz Kamalvand was appointed as new coach of Naft Masjed Soleyman football team on Sunday.

Kamalvand, 44, was appointed as Tractor coach on July 31 but announced his resignation after a month.

He replaced Sirous Pourmousavi in the Iranian top-flight football team.

Mahmoud Fekri, who led the team in the 2020/21 season, was also a candidate to return to the club but they chose Kamalvand as their new head coach.

Naft Masjed Soleyman came 13th last season.