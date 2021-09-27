Top military aide predicts U.S. will soon flee Syria, Persian Gulf

TEHRAN - Yahya Rahim Safavi, a top military advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has predicted that the Americans will eventually flee Syria and the Persian Gulf region very soon after their humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"Meanwhile, they have to escape from the Persian Gulf and West Asia as they cannot stay in this region," Fars quoted Rahim Safavi as saying.

The Americans have to flee Syria as soon as possible after their humiliating experience in Afghanistan, the top military advisor predicted.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Sunday the U.S. should pull out from his country before it's too late.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, he told China Media Group (CMG) that lessons should be learned from last month's Afghanistan withdrawal, which he described as "an absolutely humiliation for the United States and its allies."

Foreign Minister Mekdad also said on August 29 that the “thunderous defeat” of the United States in Afghanistan will lead to similar defeats for American troops in Syria and other parts of the world.

Mekdad said the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan “is a strong lesson for the allies and tools of the United States in the region and the world.”

“Shared interest, threats”

Safavi also praised Iran’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), saying Iran share common interest and threats with key members of the organization.



"Iran, as the largest power in the West Asia region, has joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) based on the shared interests, threats, and enemies, while the Americans are at odds with Russia, China, and North Korea," Rahim Safavi added.

North Korea is neither a partner, observer nor a member of the SCO.

He underlined that Iran as a major power in West Asia has extended and added to the power of SCO as it connects the power in the East to the power in West Asia and the Mediterranean Sea.

"Iran, in fact, increased the geopolitical, geoeconomic, and geostrategic weight of the Shanghai Organization," Rahim Safavi, a professor geostrategic studies, pointed out.

He also predicted that the new power bloc in Asia will confront Western bloc led by the U.S.

The former IRGC commander predicted that Asia will supersede the West economically in the future.

This view by Rahim Safavi is shared by many other analysts as well.



"The power of the Asian continent will become the world's number one economic power in the next few decades, and it is undoubtedly a fact that American power in on decline."

In relevant remarks last week, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said that Iran is bolstering its power to gain victory against Washington, noting that Israel is no more counted as a power.

"We have built power to defeat the U.S. When we build power for man's largest military empire, i.e. the U.S., small powers like the Zionist regime are no longer counted in our equations," General Salami said.

He underlined that the Iranian nation has managed to embrace victory against the cruel U.S. sanctions and economic war as well as the psychological pressures and heavy media operations of Washington and other Western powers, and defused their plots.

The sanctions that former U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed on Iran under his “maximum pressure” campaign are still on despite a change of government in the U.S.

In relevant remarks on September 19, General Salami said that the U.S. has lost its power and is a defeated, fugitive and depressed state which has been forced to withdraw its forces from the region.

The IRGC chief was openly referring to the U.S. scandalous exit from Afghanistan after 20 years of occupation.

“Today we no longer see the dangerous U.S., but we witness a failed, fleeing, and the depressed U.S.,” General Salami said.

General Salami also expressed delight that the Iranian nation’s resistance too had helped them weather all pressures.

“Inside our own country, despite all natural or imposed pressures, the Iranian nation has been engaged in resistance [too]. And now, these obstacles are being removed, the adversities are giving way to easier times, and the roads are being paved,” he said.

The entire world is now envying this nation that has been successfully standing up to great powers for more than four decades, the commander remarked.

“Iran’s name is identified with grandeur, compassion, advancement, integrity, and unity,” he stated.