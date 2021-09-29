Industry Ministry allocates 10,000 hectares of land to build industrial parks

TEHRAN – The head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) announced the allocation of 10,000 hectares of land for the development and construction of industrial parks across the country, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

According to Ali Rasoulian, new industrial parks are mainly planned to be constructed in under-developed regions of the country.

The index for development of Industrial parks in the country has increased by five percent, the official said in a ceremony for signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between ISIPO and the Industrial Engineering Basij Organization.

“To fulfill its two main tasks, which are to establish industrial parks and providing appropriate infrastructure and support for industrial and production units, ISIPO has developed various support programs and incentives to enable companies and production units to do business with ease and in proper conditions,” Rasoulian said.

He pointed out that one of the important priorities of the ISIPO is to provide suitable land for establishing industrial parks, adding: “The organization has prepared a plan to provide 10,000 hectares of land for this purpose.”

"Also, to supply electricity to industrial parks and zones, the required hardware and equipment, including posts and transmission lines, have been supplied and constructed in collaboration with the Energy Ministry."

He further noted that the country's industrial parks are currently facing over 2,000 liters of water deficit, saying: “Our approach to compensate for the water shortage is to use municipal wastewater, which we have communicated with the Ministry of Energy to purchase and have started using it in some areas.”

Rasoulian also mentioned the construction of small workshops for companies that do not have a high financial capacity and added: “Last year, 72 workshops were established in the country’s industrial parks and zones, and we hope that our plan for the current year, which was the construction of 1,000 workshops, will play a significant role in creating employment in the country.”

EF/MA