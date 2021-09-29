Mohammad Tabe named Iran’s chef de mission at 2022 Asian Para Games

TEHRAN – Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) secretary general Mohammad Tabe was named as the country’s chef de mission for the 2022 Asian Para Games.

In a meeting held in Paralympic committee’s headquarters Wednesday morning, the decision was made by the board of directors.

The Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from Oct. 9 to 15, 2022.

Iran made history in the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, finishing in the third place for the first time ever behind China and South Korea.

The Iranian athletes claimed 51 gold, 42 silver and 43 bronze medals in the Games.