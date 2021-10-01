Tehran hosting intl. printing, packaging exhibition

TEHRAN – Iran’s 28th International Exhibition of Printing, Packing, and Related Machinery kicked off on Friday at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground, IRIB reported.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by senior officials including Deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Yasser Ahmadvand.

More than 223 domestic and foreign companies from India, Italy, Japan, and Turkey are showcasing their latest products and services during the four-day event.

The exhibition covers a variety of areas including printing machines, packaging machines, encoders and devices, export products sealing machines, and etc.

The number of exhibitors in this year’s exhibition has increased by 30 percent compared to the previous year’s event which was open only for businessmen, experts, and scholars due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The exhibition aims to provide a platform to showcase the latest services and products to support domestic production and transfer knowledge and technology.

