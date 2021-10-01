What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Drawings by Mina Mohseni are currently on view in an exhibition entitled “And the Walls and the Bars” at Etemad Gallery 2.

Etemad Gallery 1 is also playing host to an exhibition of drawings by Sanaz Alavi.

The exhibitions will be running until October 19 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.



Painting

* Homa Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Sadeq Fazl.

The exhibit named “Balthus Laboratory” will continue until October 12 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Zeinab Movahed is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery 1.

The exhibit will run until October 19 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Hadi Alijani is currently underway at Asar Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “In Search of the Lost Space” will run until October 21 at the gallery located at No. 16 Barforushan St., Iranshahr St.

* Shalman Gallery is hanging paintings by Shima Shoqibeigi in an exhibition entitled “Self Instant”.

The showcase will run until October 6 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* Marjan Pudat is hanging her latest paintings in an exhibition at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibition named “Nations” will be running until October 6 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

* Paintings by Abolfazl Amin Biddokhti are currently on view in an exhibition at Outsider Inn Gallery.

The exhibit will run until October 17 at the gallery located at 11 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* Nian Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Hossein Shirahmadi.

The exhibition entitled “Rhyparography” will be running until October 15 at the gallery located at 5 Abhari Alley, Vafai St. off Tur St. off South Mofatteh St.



Sculpture

* Inja Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Maryam Kuhestani.

The exhibit entitled “Within Flesh and Bones” will run until October 15 at the gallery located at 4 Pedram Alley, Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* A collection of sculptures by Jaleh Akhlaqi is on display in an exhibition at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibition “The Other Sides of Destiny” will be running until October 12 at the gallery that can be found at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahari Ave.

* Roxana Fazeli is showcasing her latest sculptures in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery 2.

The exhibit will run until October 19 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

