Skocic names Iran squad for UAE, South Korea ties

TEHRAN – Dragan Skocic named his 26-man team for two matches against the UAE and South Korea in the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3.

Iran will play UAE on Thursday in Dubai’s Al Wasl Stadium and host South Korea in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium five days later.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ lead Group A with six points, followed by South Korea with four points.

Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beiranvand, Amir Abedzadeh, Payam Niazmand

Defenders:

Shoja Khalilzadeh, Mohammadhossein Kanaanizadegan, Omid Nourafkan, Sadegh Moharami, Milad Mohammadi, Majid Hosseini, Saleh Hardani, Siavash Yazdani

Midfielders:

Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Saeid Ezatolahi, Milad Sarlak, Ahmad Nourollahi, Yasin Salmani, Ehsan Hajisafi, Vahid Amiri, Saman Ghoddos, Mehdi Torabi, Ali Gholizadeh



Strikers:

Mehdi Taremi, Karim Ansarifard, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Ghaedi, Kaveh Rezaei