Without Karbala, there would be no true Islam: German activist

TEHRAN - Pointing to the position of Imam Hussein in Islam, Jurgen Grassmann, a Shia German peace activist based in Berlin, says that without Karbala, there would be no true Islam.

"The unique and outstanding importance of Imam Hussein is undisputed among Sunnis and Shias. Without Karbala, there would be no true Islam," Grassmann tells the Tehran Times.

Many Islamic scholars believe that message of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was an including and not an exclusive.

But a distortion in the leadership of Ummah led to suppression of true Islam and the catastrophe of Karbala in which Imam Hussein and his family were martyred. "Because of non-Islamic political leaders in Islamic countries. Wahhabism and Salafism have misled Muslims with money," Grassmann remarks.

How would you describe the position of Imam Hussein among Muslims, Sunnis, and Shias?

A: The unique and outstanding importance of Imam Hussein is undisputed among Sunnis and Shias. Without Karbala, there would be no true Islam. Yes, not even a belief in a single God (Allah).

This foundation of faith strengthens and unites Muslims' thinking and thus has a direct impact on the political life of the Islamic Ummah.

“The resistance movements in the entire region have their ideology from Imam Hussein.” How did Imam Hussein remain in the minds of Muslims in the past centuries, when there was still no media?

A: The Shias have preserved Imam Hussein's legacy. The other Islamic law schools recognize his father (Imam Ali) as the 4th caliph. True Islam, which unites all Muslims, has been suppressed by non-Islamic political leaders in Islamic countries. Wahhabism and Salafism have misled Muslims with money. The real meaning of Imam Hussein has become more conscious of the Muslims through the media (new virtual world).

What effect does the Husseini uprising have on the resistance movements in the region, from Palestine and Lebanon and Yemen? What lessons did the resistance learn from the rise of Imam Hussein?

A: The resistance movements in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and generally in the entire region have their ideology from Imam Hussein. We will come out victorious even if the enemies kill us.

Can America counter the Husseini ideology of resistance movements through arms and occupation?

A: America can never succeed against the Hussein ideology.

Do you expect the Arbaeen marches to expand to other dimensions in the coming years and decades (i.e., after the pandemic in Islamic countries has been contained)? Can it also affect Sunni Muslims?

A: The world is changing faster than ever. The Arbaeen marches after the so-called "pandemic" (which in reality is not a pandemic) will attract more Muslims, which includes Sunni Muslims.

