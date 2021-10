Tehran derby to be held on Matchweek 8: IPL

TEHRAN – Tehran derby between Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams will be held on Matchweek 8 of Iran Professional League.

The draw ceremony for the 2021/2022 season of the Iran Professional League was held on Oct. 2.

Esteghlal will host Persepolis on Matchweek 8 of IPL but the exact time of the match has not been revealed.

The 2021/22 season will kick off on Oct. 19.

A total of 16 teams will participate at the new season.

Persepolis are defending champions and look to win the IPL title for the sixth in a row.

Fajr Sepasi and Havadar will take part in the upcoming season as the newcomers after secured promotion to the league last season.

Machine Sazi and Saipa were also relegated from the IPL to the First Division.

Iran Professional League is the highest division of professional football in the west Asian country. It is the top-level football league in Iran since its foundation in 2001.

Since 2013, the league comprises 16 teams. The winners of IPL and Hazfi Cup automatically qualify for the AFC Champions League group stages. The runners-up and the third-place teams should participate at the AFC Champions League Play-off round.

Persepolis are the most successful club with seven titles in IPL and 14 in total.

Matchweek 1 Fixture:

*Paykan – Naft Masjed Soleyman

* Padideh Mashhad – Aluminum Arak

*Sanat Naft Abadan – Zob Ahan Isfahan

*Foolad Khuzestan – Persepolis

*Gol Gohar Sirjan – Tractor Tabriz

*Esteghlal – Havadar

*Nassaji Mazandaran – Fajr Sepasi Shiraz

*Sepahan Isfahan– Mes Rafsanjan