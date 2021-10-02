Iranian movies honored at Religion Today festival

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “Holy Bread”, “I Won’t Remain Alone” and “Congenital” have won awards in different categories of the 24th edition of the Religion Today Film Festival in Italy.

The closing ceremony of the festival, which took place in the town of Trento, was organized on Thursday.

“Holy Bread” directed by Rahim Zabihi won the award for best documentary.

The film tells the story of the hard life of people who smuggle goods in order to support their families. Because of this, they are forced to hike arduously in the mountains, putting their lives on the line. The father of a household may be swept to his death by an avalanche, or hit by a soldier’s bullets.

“I Won’t Remain Alone” was given the award for best short documentary.

Directed by Yaser Talebi, in this documentary, an elderly disabled couple living in a small village in the northern part of Iran, faces an unfathomable tragedy when their youngest son falls into a coma after an accident. Defying the Islamic traditions of burial, overcoming problems of red tape, and turning devastation into hope, the parents agree to donate their son’s organs. Five years after their brave decision, a film crew visits them and records their slow path of reconciliation with death – or rather, their acquaintance with eternal life.

“Congenital” co-directed by Saman Hosseinpur and Ako Zandkarimi won the award for the Film for Our Future category.

“Esau”, a Russian-Israeli-British drama by Pavel Lungin was selected as best film.

“Diversity” by Martina Huismann and Marc Eggers from Germany won the best short film award.

The Spirit of Faith Grand Prix went to “Man of God” by Yelena Popovic from the United States.

The film depicts the trials and tribulations of Saint Nektarios of Aegina, as he bears the unjust hatred of his enemies while preaching the Word of God.

Elaheh Nobakht, the producer of the acclaimed Iranian documentary “Beloved”, was a member of the jury at the 24th Religion Today Film Festival.

Photo: A scene from “Holy Bread” directed by Rahim Zabihi.

MMS/YAW