President Raisi meets locals in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad
October 3, 2021 - 11:43
TEHRAN — President Ebrahim Raisi visited Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province. It was his fifth provincial trip since he took office in early August. With his field trips and talking to the public, the president has won the hearts of masses. Meeting with locals and dignified persons and participating in the meeting of the administrative council in Yasouj, the provincial capital, were among the travel plans of the president.
