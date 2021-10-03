Knowledge-based firms come to meet mining industry's needs

TEHRAN – The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology will hold an event for introducing the technological needs of the mining industries to address the challenges of this field.

To be held on October 11, the event will present the technological needs of the mining industries in an innovative way to accelerate communication between idea owners, talented persons, technologists, knowledge-based companies, organizations, and industries.

Water and energy management in mining and mineral industries, new technologies in mining, digital transformation and smart functioning of mining industries, construction, and repair of mining parts and machinery, new methods of deep exploration, drilling and firefighting, extraction and processing of rare elements are among the main issues of this event.

The event provides a platform to meet the technological challenges of this sector and use the expertise of elites, universities, and scientific and research centers in this regard.

Supporting start-ups and knowledge-based and technological companies active in this field is also one of the approaches. Improving the supply and demand of technology in the mining industry is another measure that takes place by holding this event.

Iranian knowledge-based firms

The Innovation and Prosperity Fund affiliated with the Vice Presidency of Science and Technology has earmarked a sum of 170 trillion rials (nearly $4 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to support knowledge-based companies over the past 4 years.

The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has paved the way for research and production of technological products by supporting 7,000 projects over the past 8 years.

There are currently 6,263 knowledge-based companies operating in the country, offering advanced products and services in various fields of technology to domestic and foreign markets, and some of them have entered international markets, Siavash Maleki, deputy head of the Fund stated.

The fields of aircraft maintenance, steel, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment, oil, and gas are among the sectors that researchers in technology companies have engaged in, leading to import reduction.

FB/MG