IRCS sends humanitarian shipment to Afghanistan

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society sent a consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan on Tuesday.

The shipment, weighing 50 tons, mainly consisted of food products, ISNA reported. Two other shipments will be sent next week, the report added.

Last week, other shipments of aid, including food and medicine, had been sent to Afghanistan.

According to a recent World Food Program survey, only 5 percent of Afghans currently have access to adequate, high-quality, three-course-a-day meals.

The UN said that at the start of the year more than 18 million people – about half of Afghanistan’s population – require aid amid the country’s second drought in four years.



MG