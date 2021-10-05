Iran ready to resolve global energy crisis if sanctions lifted: minister

TEHRAN - Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji has said the country is ready to resolve the global energy crisis provided that the oppressive U.S. sanctions are lifted.

"The Islamic Republic has shown several times its goodwill to help stabilize the oil market and resolve the global energy crisis, but the oppressive U.S. sanctions hinder us to reach the goal,” IRNA quoted Oji as saying on Monday.

He said Iran has repeatedly declared that it would be able to swiftly increase its crude production to help alleviate the global shortage of fuel.

The minister made the remarks while speaking after a meeting of the OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting nations.

People in the United States and some European countries have been paying the price for the unwise policies of their leaders who have banned crude exports from Iran as one of the leading energy suppliers of the world, Oji explained.

“My recommendation to the decision-makers in these countries is that they should take a lesson from the current circumstances and lift sanctions from Iran so that people in all regions can benefit from cheap and accessible energy."

MG