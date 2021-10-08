250 Iranian inmates trained as crafters 

TEHRAN – A total of 250 inmates have recently been trained as crafters in prisons across eastern South Khorasan province during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year 1400 (started March 21), the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

The courses aimed to empower the prisoners and provide job opportunities for them after their release, Hossein Abbaszadeh announced on Friday.

Woodcarving, traditional costumes, marquetry, and traditional embroidery were some of the fields covered in the courses, the official added.

Last year, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts signed a memorandum of understanding with the Prisons, Security, and Corrective Measures Organization to create jobs and make income for prisoners. The MOU is aimed at implementing special educational and promotional programs, identifying talented prisoners, and improving their social status.

According to deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian, handicraft products made by prisoners are displayed in various exhibitions to benefit both prisoners and their families from the sales.

South Khorasan is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert. It is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

ABU/AFM