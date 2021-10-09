President Raisi visits oil rich Bushehr Province

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited the oil-rich Bushehr province on Friday heading a high-ranking delegation comprised of six ministers, Shana reported.

As reported, Raisi was accompanied by ministers of Interior, Transport and Urban Development, Oil, Energy, Agricultural and Finance, and Economic Affairs during his visit to the southern province.

Upon arrival, the president stated that expert studies have been done to determine the problems of the province and to offer solutions for resolving them.

“During this visit, major steps will be taken to solve the problems of Bushehr province,” Raisi said.

Referring to the great capacities of Bushehr province in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, palm trees and oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors, he stressed the need to focus on these sectors in the province and added: “effective steps must be taken in oil, gas and petrochemical sectors to solve the problems of the province.”

"Developing infrastructure including water, electricity, transportation roads and especially connecting the province to the national rail network are also among the measures that will be considered during this trip to take lasting steps to solve the fundamental problems of the people of the province," Raisi added.

EF/MA