What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Saeideh Arian, Elnaz Ebrahimi, Akram Afzali, Sima Amirsardari, Abolhassan Riazi, Hassan Noruznia, Sepideh Majdkian, Behdad Najafi and several other artists will open at Rasul Mehr Gallery.

Najafi is also the curator of the exhibition, which will run until October 15 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.



Painting

* Negar Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mahin Monfared.

Zarvan Ruhbakhsh is the curator of the exhibition entitled “Reflection”, which will be running until October 19 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Delgosha Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Sara Ahmadi.

The exhibit named “Flowing Forest” will run until November 7 at the gallery located at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Rambod Masudi and Mandana Masudi are displaying their paintings in an exhibition at Artland Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until October 14 at the gallery, which can be found at 4 Safa Alley, Kachui St. in the Evin neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Lohrasb Bayat is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibit will run until October 19 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.



Graphic design

* Graphic designs by Ali Beheshti are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until October 22 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.



Drawing/photo

* Mohammad Hassanzadeh is showcasing his latest collection of drawings and photos in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibition will run until October 25 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.



Sculpture/painting

* O Gallery 2 is showcasing the latest sculptures and paintings by Elham Yazdanian in an exhibition entitled “Unclear Form”.

This exhibition will also run until October 25 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.



Multimedia

* Artworks in various media by Negin Nasr, Sediqeh Motallebi, Masumeh Golbaz, Parvaneh Gholami, Mahsa Sotudeh, Marjan Ziari, Nilufar Haddad, Marzieh Tavakkoli and several other artists are currently on display in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition will run until October 12 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* The Sarv Cultural Center is displaying a collection of artworks created by a number of children with mental disabilities, Down’s syndrome and autism in a charity exhibit.

The exhibition will run until October 22 at the center located in 2nd Saei Alley, near Saei Park, Vali-e Asr Ave.

MMS/YAW