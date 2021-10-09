Iranian universities make progress in THE Rankings 2022

TEHRAN – The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject has ranked 53 Iranian universities among the top institutions worldwide.

The ranking was announced by Times Higher Education (THE) in results of its World University Rankings by subject 2022 for Computer Science and Engineering, revealing the best institutions in the world.

The engineering subject ranking includes General engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical and aerospace engineering, civil engineering, and chemical engineering.

This year, 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of THE 2022 ranking.

Some 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 in computer sciences have made a place among the world’s top 1,188. In engineering sciences, "The Sharif University of Technology, University of Tabriz, and the Babol Noshirvani University of Technology" were ranked first to third among 41 universities in the country.

"The Sharif University of Technology, Amirkabir University of Technology, and the University of Tehran" were the top three among 12 universities ranked in computer science.

Earlier, the Times Higher Education announced the Times World University Rankings 2022 wherein 59 Iranian universities made their way in the list.

The ranking includes more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date.

The table is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

This year’s ranking analyzed more than 108 million citations across over 14.4 million research publications and included survey responses from almost 22,000 scholars globally. Overall, it collected over 430,000 data points from more than 2,100 institutions that submitted data.

FB/MG



