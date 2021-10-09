“Every Time a Bell Rings” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Irish writer Carmel Harrington’s novel “Every Time a Bell Rings” has been published.

Adash is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Behnaz Sheibani.

The book tells the story of Belle, who has taken all the Christmas decorations down. This year they won’t be celebrating.

As foster parents, Belle and Jim have given many children the chance of a happier start in life. They’ve loved them as if they were their own. They shouldn’t have favorites but little Lauren has touched their hearts. And now her mother is well enough to take her back and Belle can’t bear the loss. Hence, Christmas is canceled.

So when Jim crashes his car one icy December night, after an argument about Lauren, Belle can only blame herself. Everything she loves is lost. And Belle finds herself standing on The Ha’Penny Bridge wishing she had never been born.

But what happens to a Christmas wish when an angel is listening… Will Belle realize, before it’s too late, that her life is the most wonderful life of all?

Inspired by the timeless tale of beloved Christmas movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life”, Carmel Harrington’s book tells the story of Belle.

Full of Irish charm, magic and the warmth of the festive season, this is an emotional, heartwarming story that will stay with you long after you’ve reached “The End.”

Carmel is the bestselling author of “The Life You Left” and “Beyond Grace’s Rainbow”, voted Romantic eBook of the Year 2013.

A Persian translation of “Beyond Grace’s Rainbow” Sheibani was also published by Adash in August.

As an Irish Times bestseller and regular panelist on radio and TV, her warm and emotional storytelling has captured the hearts of readers worldwide. Her books have been translated into nine languages and have sold hundreds of thousands of copies worldwide.

Carmel’s novels have been shortlisted for an Irish Book Award in 2016 and 2017, and her debut was awarded Kindle Book of the Year and Romantic eBook of the Year in 2013.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Carmel Harrington’s novel “Every Time a Bell Rings”.

