670 idle mines revived since late March 2019

TEHRAN - The director of the Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry’s plan for reviving and developing small mines has said over 670 idle mines have been revived in the country since the launch of the program in late March 2019 until September 22, 2021.

“Since the beginning of the program until the end of [the Iranian calendar month of] Shahrivar (September 22, 2021), the identification, monitoring and prioritization of 7,000 mines, and mineral zones were done based on the comparative advantage of each province,” Reza Azimi told IRNA on Monday.

According to Azimi, of the said number, clinical operations were carried out on 1,713 mines, and solutions were provided, of which a total of 670 mines were revived and developed.

Some 15 mineral processing units were also supported and developed across the country under the framework of the program.

Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) which is in charge of implementing the reviving program, has also inked 37 memorandums of understanding for investment in infrastructure, scientific, research, and knowledge-based projects under the framework of the mentioned program, the official added.

The organization has also introduced 62 mining companies to the Mining Investment Insurance Fund for obtaining facilities and eight mining startups are also being supported, he stated.

IMIDRO is conducting the program with the aim of providing feedstock for mineral industries, increasing production and completing the mining industry’s product chain, and developing and creating sustainable employment since the beginning of the Iranian calendar year 1398 (March 21, 2019).

Following this program, so far various small-scale mines including chromite, manganese, hematite, and dolomite, iron ore, copper, and construction stone mines have been surveyed by monitoring and diagnosing the problems of the mines and providing solutions for resolving their issues.

Over the past few years with new resilient economy strategies coming into play, the mining sector has become a major point of focus for the Iranian government and various organizations and bodies active in this sector have been tasked to implement new programs for boosting this sector.

As a major state-owned holding company active in the mining sector in the country, IMIDRO has been playing a significant part in the mentioned planning.

The organization has been implementing several new programs in all the main fields of the mining industry including exploration, machinery development, extraction and also reviving the country’s idle mines.

EF/MA