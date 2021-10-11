TEDPIX gains 1,800 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) gained 1,869 points to 1,457 million on Monday.

As reported, over 5.135 billion securities worth 50.653 trillion rials (about $1.206 billion) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 3,011 points, and the second market’s index climbed 1,336 points.

TEDPIX rose 3.5 percent in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.488 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Social Security Investment Company, Bandar Abbas Refinery, Iran Khodro Company, Sepid Makian Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed ones.

A capital market analyst has said the trades at the Tehran Stock Exchange are going to follow an upward trend in the remaining months of the current Iranian calendar year (ends in March 2022).

“Based on the forecasts, it seems that the stock market trading will experience a positive trend and be upward by the end of this year due to the current inflation in the country's economy,” Soheil Kolahchi has told IRNA.

MA/MA