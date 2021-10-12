Iran learn fate at Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup

TEHRAN – Iran learned their fate at the 10th Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai.

The Iranian team have been drawn along with newly crowned world champions and three-time winners Russia, Japan and Paraguay in Group B.

Group A consists of UAE, Senegal, Spain and Portugal.

Iran are back to defend their crown and also to renew their rivalry with Russia. These two teams, and their ardent fans, have been a constant feature on the tournament’s highlight reels over the years.

The tournament is organized by Dubai Sports Council and Beach Soccer Worldwide in association with UAE Football Association.